U.S. Marshals release statement after deadly officer-involved shooting in Memphis neighborhood

The U.S. Marshals have released a statement after their officers were involved in a deadly shooting.
The release does not say the name of the suspect, who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified as Brandon Webber, only saying they were attempting to serve a warrant to a 20-year-old man with "multiple felony warrants."
The statement reads in full,
"The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force was involved in an officer-involved shooting resulting in a fatality in the 2000 block of Durham Street in Memphis, Tennessee, at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.
The Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a 20-year-old man with multiple felony warrants.
In response to a threat posed by the subject, members of the task force fired their weapons, striking and killing him. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigative agency for this incident.
The U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review after the state completes its investigation. As a matter of policy, the U.S. Marshals Service will not release the names of deputy marshals involved in shooting incidents, until the conclusion of all investigations."
