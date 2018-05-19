  • U.S. Postal Services investigating nationwide scam

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    Investigators with the United States Postal Service are looking for the people responsible for sending out threatening letters, extorting people for money through Bitcoin.

    The letter accuses it’s named recipient of a “secret" and demands money.

    Trending stories:

    “We believe hundreds of letters are being mailed to victims all around the country,” a lead investigator said from the United States Postal Service.

    Coming up on FOX13 News at 9, hear from USPS investigators about Memphis’ tie to the scam.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    U.S. Postal Services investigating nationwide scam

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard's student loan guide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Postal Service: More financial loss as mail delivery slumps

  • Headline Goes Here

    Want free ATM withdrawals? Here are 5 ways to beat those pesky fees

  • Headline Goes Here

    Make money origami to personalize cash gifts