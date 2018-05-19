U.S. Postal Services investigating nationwide scam

Investigators with the United States Postal Service are looking for the people responsible for sending out threatening letters, extorting people for money through Bitcoin.
The letter accuses it’s named recipient of a “secret" and demands money.
Trending stories:
- Teen holds umbrella over woman in wheelchair to protect her from sun while she waits for bus
- Senior dies day before high school graduation in horrific crash
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
“We believe hundreds of letters are being mailed to victims all around the country,” a lead investigator said from the United States Postal Service.
Coming up on FOX13 News at 9, hear from USPS investigators about Memphis’ tie to the scam.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}