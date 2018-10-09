U.S. postal workers protest in Downtown Memphis over Trump initiative

President Donald Trump established a task force to study the privatizing of the U.S. Postal Service.
Trump recommended that Congress do just that – privatize.
Thousands of postal workers around the country are already protesting, including here in Memphis.
A lot of protestors out today told FOX13 they are concerned about losing their jobs and about what it would do to service in certain areas
Union leader Melvin Richardson said he takes issue with the Trump administration saying that the postal service is top heavy with benefits for employees and has been since day one.
“In the last 10 years the Postal Service has had a net profit in the area of a billion dollars. And that is while we prefund a retirement 75 years in the future,“ Richardson said.
The Trump administration has said that the postal service hasn’t turned a profit in 10 years. Richardson told FOX13 he is concerned that privatizing U.S. mail would cause a loss in service.
“You are talking about eventually leading to a point where you may not get service if you are not in an area that is not profitable for a private carrier or company,” Richardson said.
The Task Force has suggested that privatizing the postal service would lower costs and increase efficiency.
Organizers of today’s protest said this was four mail unions coming together in one protest and said this will not be their last.
