0 U.S. Supreme Court denies stay of execution for Tenn. inmate convicted of rape, murder of child

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a “stay of execution” for Billy Ray Irick, the Tennessee inmate convicted of raping and murdering a child.

#BreakingNews @Scotus denies stay of execution for Billy Ray Irick, convicted rapist and killer of 7 year old girl. With last legal option over, Irick is scheduled to die by lethal injection tonight at Riverbend prison in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/j2vBbcJkjO — Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) August 9, 2018

Irick, 59, was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old Knoxville girl.

He has been on death watch ahead of his execution since Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

His execution is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

A local attorney had made a last-minute push to delay the execution, citing Irick’s long history of mental illness.

Also, Attorney Michael Working told FOX13 the lethal drug concoction used has never been tested and could cause Irick pain before death.

“They are obviously concerned about their client facing an execution with such severe mental deficiencies and mental health problems, especially when that was presented to the original jury in this case," Working said.

However, one Supreme Court justice disagreed with the decision.

#Happening US Supreme Crt denies last minute appeal to stop execution of Billy Ray Irick scheduled for 7 PM. Justice Sotomayor disagrees writing “I cannot in good conscience join in the ‘rush to execute...” pic.twitter.com/a85yMdA4hd — Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) August 9, 2018

Irick also selected his final meal before the lethal injection: A Deluxe Combo, including a deluxe burger with onion rings and a Pepsi.

