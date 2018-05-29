0 U.S. Supreme Court Opinion: police must get warrant to search car in driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police now need a search warrant to search a car sitting in a driveway.

It took a decision by the highest court in the land today to make that law.

We asked Memphians if they think law enforcement can just search a car sitting in a driveway?

“I would of said no. They got to get a warrant,” Memphis resident William Colb said.

Well, that wasn’t always the case, because of an automobile exception which meant police didn’t always have to get a warrant to search a car in a driveway… until Tuesday.

“I don't want the police to be able to go through my car without good reason, which would be a search warrant,” Colb said. And from now on they won’t, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling over a term called curtilage, which is the area around a home than includes the driveway and what’s in it.

The debate centered around a Virginia case where police, without a warrant, searched a driveway for a stolen motorcycle under a tarp.

Justices ruled that was an illegal search since the 4th amendment.

“What it does is it tips the scales towards you. You got to go give your evidence to a judge and the judge has to agree that you need or you have the right to search before so,” said attorney Robert Hutton.

Hutton has argued in front of the Supreme Court before. He said the 8-1 ruling speaks to the overwhelming tone the justices agree on when it comes to personal privacy adding, “We could catch all the bad guys all the time if we did away with reasonable doubt for proving a crime but in our free society we place limits on government powers and we do that to protect our freedom.”

The court’s ruling goes into effect immediately.

Any future case and cases that are currently pending or on appeal will be impacted by Tuesday’s ruling.

