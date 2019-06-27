0 U.S. Supreme Court votes against including citizenship question on Census forms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - No citizenship question on the Census—at least for the time being.

The Supreme Court today blocked the Trump administration from adding that controversial question.

A 5 to 4 vote from the Supreme Court—with Chief Justice John Roberts writing today— "there was sufficient concern about why the Commerce Department wanted that citizenship."

Because of the ruling now the question remains: Can the administration still add that question for the 2020 Census?

The Census citizenship question – the highly controversial case now decided by the Supreme Court.

The justices voted 5 to 4.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal judges – writing the Trump administration’s explanation for the question – ‘appeared to have been contrived.’

The case heads back to a lower court – as arguments continue.

In the nation’s capitol – those opposed gathered outside the land’s highest court.

“We will not be manipulated, we will not be bullied, and we will not be forced out of an accurate Census count,” a SCOTUS presser said.

“Frankly, by the time they come up with a better rationale and that gets tested in the courts, it seems unlikely that they’ll get it together and put the citizenship question on the 2020 Census,” Steve Mulroy, a law professor at the University of Memphis said.

The citizenship question hasn’t been included in forms sent to households since 1950, which critics derided would undercount minorities and affect funding for states with heavy immigrant populations.

Mulroy called Thursday’s decision ‘surprising.’

“It appears that the evidence suggests that reason that was given by the Commerce Department for putting it on there in the first place was a lie. It was a pretext. It was not the real reason. And uh, Roberts wasn’t going to go with that,” he said.

The administration previously said Census forms need to be printed by June.

The president, tweeting today that he ‘asked lawyers to see if they can delay the Census, no matter how long until the Supreme Court is given additional information to make a final decision.’

