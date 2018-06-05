USDA providing free food for Crockett county

According to the non-profit Feeding America, 700 children in Crockett County, Tennessee are food insecure.
That means they do not know where their next meal is coming from. But this summer, kids in Crockett can get breakfast and lunch for free.
Trending stories:
- Teen tries to rape friend's mom during sleepover, police say
- Police searching for teen who may have drowned in Collierville neighborhood
- Fashion designer Kate Spade dies
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
It is all thanks to a USDA sponsored program. It is going on right now and runs until July 17. There are seven feeding locations across the county.
Here is a list of where the food will be available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}