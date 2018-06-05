  • USDA providing free food for Crockett county

    Updated:

    According to the non-profit Feeding America, 700 children in Crockett County, Tennessee are food insecure.

    That means they do not know where their next meal is coming from. But this summer, kids in Crockett can get breakfast and lunch for free.

    Trending stories:

    It is all thanks to a USDA sponsored program. It is going on right now and runs until July 17. There are seven feeding locations across the county.

    Here is a list of where the food will be available.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    USDA providing free food for Crockett county