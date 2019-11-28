  • Users report issues posting to Facebook, Instagram this Thanksgiving

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Thanksgiving holiday is a time to get together with friends and family while sharing some of your favorite foods. 

    Many people will post plates full of turkey and all the best sides to social media, however, currently, Facebook and Instagram issues are stopping thousands from being able to share. 

    Instagram said in a statement:

    "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown"

    According to USA Today, "Hashtag #instagramdown was trending on Twitter on Thursday morning and according to the tracking website DownDetector.com, more than 21,000 people have reported outages with the photo-sharing site."

