USPS expected to deliver 900 million packages during holiday season

The United States Postal Service will deliver as many as 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
USPS officials said the week before Christmas was the busiest week for packing, shipping and deliveries.
This year, the National Retail Federation said more than 55 percent of shoppers bought their gifts online, which means more deliveries across the Mid-South and country.
“We delivered well over 200 million parcels across the nation, so we know we certainly met that threshold and we'll probably top that,” said Susan Wright with USPS.
Wright said this is part of a new trend.
“We’ve experienced double digital package growth and that holds up for the past five years with this year included. In some areas they're seeing a 20 percent increase in package volume alone,” she said.
Amazon representatives told FOX13 they prepare for the holiday season all year long. The company recently hired 1,500 full and part time workers in Memphis alone.
USPS officials said your mail service won’t stop because of the partial government shutdown. Officials said the agency is self-funded.
