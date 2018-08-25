USPS warns consumers of major delivery scam: What you need to know

The United States Postal Service is warning its customers in the Mid-South of a scam for deliveries.
A Mid-South woman received a call from a person representing himself as a USPS employee, who told her they had a package from the IRS containing a $25,000 check for back taxes.
But the catch? You have to send $200 to get that “package.”
When called by FOX13’s Tony Atkins, a man told him he missed a package of $60,000 and a white Mercedes Benz.
The man identified himself as Peter Rosenberg, and he said the payment needed to be in the form of a Walmart gift card.
The postal service gave several ways to help find the scam.
They said the main one is to know USPS won’t know what is in your package.
Here are some facts to keep in mind:
- The United States Postal Service would not know what is inside of a consumer’s package.
- The USPS charges a fee to the sender when a package is mailed out.
- The USPS does not accept pre-paid debit cards for payment and would not accept payment over the phone.
- If it sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true.
