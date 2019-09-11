U.T. Health Science Center gets $85,000 grant to support sickle cell program

Thousands of dollars have been given to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center for a program focused on sickle cell surveillance.
UTHSC will get an $85,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control's National Center for Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities to support the ongoing Sickle Cell Surveillance Program.
Congressman Steve Cohen made the announcement on Wednesday.
Cohen released the following statement:
"Sickle cell disease disproportionately affects the African American community. I'm pleased UTHSC's surveillance program for this disease will continue to support the important work being done by the doctors and researchers at the Center."
