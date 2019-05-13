UT Martin student found stabbed to death inside Tennessee home

UNION CITY, Tenn. - A University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks dancer was stabbed to death inside a Tennessee home.
Decora Alexander, 20, was found dead inside a home in Union City, according to WZTV. The station reported deputies with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office were called to the residence around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
UT Martin is saddened to announce the passing of dance student-athlete Decora Alexander https://t.co/iDDurNfG5q— UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) May 12, 2019
Family members were reportedly trying to get into the home of Tony Mosley, 29. He allegedly came to the door at one point and was covered in blood – but he went back inside.
WZTV reported Mosley later opened the door again and collapsed from stab wounds and cuts.
Decora Alexander was found dead inside the home. She had been stabbed multiple times, according to KFVS.
Alexander was majoring in heath and human performance at UT Martin. She was a member of the Skyhawk dance squad.
"Although Decora was young, she had a strong positive influence on all of her teammates," Skyhawk head dance coach Jessi Woody said in a statement released by the university. "She was always working to be a better dancer and wanted to see her teammates grow and succeed with her. She will be greatly missed both on and off the court."
Alexander was a graduate of Union City High School in Union City.
The circumstances around Alexander's death remain under investigation by local law enforcement.
