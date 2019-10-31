  • Utilities restored after more than 1100 MLGW customers lost power Wednesday morning

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Only a few customers remained without power Wednesday evening after MLGW crews worked to restore power in a Memphis neighborhood.

    According to the MLGW outage map, more than 1100 customers were without power early Wednesday morning.

    >>MLGW OUTAGE MAP

    Many of the customers were in the neighborhood near N. Watkins and U.S. 51 N.

    The outage map explained power should have been restored by 11:00 Wednesday morning.

    Related: FOX13 investigates MLGW's PrePay program

    It's unclear what caused the outages at this time.

     

     

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories