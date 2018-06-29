V Live locations in Memphis, Houston face similar issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The popular Memphis strip club that was shut down Thursday is not the only location to suffer the same fate.
Another V Live club was shut down in Houston in November 2016 – and it remains closed today.
The people involved with the two locations are different, but the problems associated with Houston are very similar to the ones that caused city officials to close the Memphis location temporarily.
Houston’s V Live still owes the state of Texas $308,000 in back fees and taxes.
The two people associated with that property were leasing, and the establishment has reopened as a steak house under different ownership.
FOX13’s Chief Investigative reporter Jim Spiewak looked into the tax situation of the V Live in Memphis, and he found out if they owe as much in taxes as Houston – on FOX13 News at 6.
