0 V Live Memphis plans to reopen, changes made to the club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the district attorney, V Live Memphis will be reopened under new management. However, the club will no longer be considered a strip club.

The southeast Memphis club was closed in June as a public nuisance because of a shooting and other criminal activity, according to the D.A.

The club will now be reopened for a one-year probationary period under court supervision.

According to the District Attorney, V Live will now focus on dining, televised sports entertainment, entertainers for special events, and live bands on selected nights.

Dancing will be allowed, but V Live will no longer be a strip club - and there will be no lap dances.

The club will also be run by new management that will oversee operations and ensure compliance with the law, code regulations and civility of conduct.

Also, V Live will no longer be able to serve beer, but patrons can bring their own liquor. No liquor will be sold or held in storage for a patron.

New security will be hired from out of town. Investigators say prior security breaches occurred because the security agent was known to patrons who could pay to enter with a firearm, according to a court document.

V Live is a franchise with other locations in Chicago, Atlanta and Miami. The Houston location was closed down as a public nuisance in September 2016 after aggravated assaults, robberies, and shootings.

V Live will also have tighter security measures and will maintain video surveillance with a live feed from the parking lot that will be accessible to MPD. This is according to a settlement order filed this week.

After an investigation earlier this year, 64 calls for illegal activity were uncovered since the club’s March 2017 opening.

During that time, there had been shootings inside and outside the club - resulting in several injuries and the death of two people.

The Memphis club is less than a mile away from four schools and two residential neighborhoods.

In June 2017, V Live was hosting an after party for Memphis rapper Yo Gotti when patrons fired shots at a vehicle on the V Live parking lot. A stray bullet hit a passing motorist driving on S. Mendenhall. That victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died from his injuries. That shooter has not been identified.

