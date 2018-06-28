0 VA secretary visits Memphis hospital, director touts improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The top Veterans Affairs leader visited Memphis on Wednesday – just one week after a scathing Inspector's General report rated the VA hospital one star out of five, which categorized it in the bottom 10 percent of hospitals nationwide.

In the five months since, the hospital director said things have dramatically improved and the culture is changing.

RELATED: 16 patients died unnecessarily at Memphis VA hospital, report says

He admitted, though, the hospital still has a long way to go.

Over the course of just one year, 16 veterans died with treatable illnesses. Memphis VA Director David

Dunning wasted no time addressing the recent report.

“What a shame,” Dunning said. “I personally feel each and every one of those [deaths]. And I think we all do here. It hurts us that we may not have met the mark.”

The director was eager to talk improvements, as the current head of the VA, Acting Secretary Peter O'Rourke, was touring the hospital.

“We have cut that mortality rate in half,” said Dunning. “We are now better than the VA average.”

He said patient satisfaction is also up from the report’s abysmal 49 percent.

RELATED: Memphis woman says father's condition 'rapidly worsened' at VA hospital, now nonresponsive

“Early on it was not a rare event, but now it is a rare event for a veteran to express displeasure or extreme displeasure,” said Dunning.

O'Rourke noted the physical improvements.

“It’s been very encouraging to see what director Dunning has done,” said O’Rourke. “You can't walk through this hospital without seeing all the construction projects."

The hospital is still one star out of five though, in the bottom 10 percent of the VA.

Dunning said he expects the next report to be much better, because he said our veterans deserve better.

“When you walk down the hall you can feel the difference in the Memphis VA from what it was just a year ago,” said Dunning. “Have we reached our end point? Have we reached perfection? Absolutely not.”

O’Rourke has been acting secretary but will likely be replaced soon as the head of the VA. While he was in Memphis on Wednesday, Robert Wilkie was having his Senate confirmation hearing.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.