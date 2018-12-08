Vacant building in Memphis to become new home for large charter school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new home is coming for a school in need.
On Friday, parents of Aurora Collegiate Academy students were told the school plans to move into a larger space on Summer Avenue.
The charter holds about 330 students now in a space that's at capacity. FOX13 learned they've been renovating for weeks inside a vacant building in the 4800 block of Summer Avenue in Berclair.
They plan to make a new, state-of-the-art space using about $3 million.
"Yeah, we're really excited. Really excited," said Executive Director Grant Monda.
These are exciting, but busy, times for administrators, students and parents of the academy.
“We’re taking this space, totally gutting it and building it. Kind of from the ground up to be a revolutionary space for an elementary school,” Monda said.
Right now, the school is based in small units in the 3400 block of Given. Inside, there's everything needed for class, but they could use a little more space.
“It’ll allow us to grow. Right now, we’re K through 5, 330 students and we are packed to the max at our current location,” Monda said. “We’ve been at capacity for a number of years. This has been a multi-year search for a new location and we wanted to make sure we found the right location.”
They’re hoping to have the doors open in the new building by the 2019-20 academic year.
