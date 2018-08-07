Vacant house catches fire, spreads to nearby homes

The Memphis Fire Department is investigating after multiple houses caught fire in South Memphis.
A vacant house near the corner of Beach and Walker, which is near Lemoyne Owen College, went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Fire then spread to nearby homes.
FOX13 is working to learn what caused the flame, LIVE on GMM.
