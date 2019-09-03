Vacant house set on fire in Memphis, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department is investigating an arson case.
According to MFD, the vacant house on the 5100 block of Gill Drive was purposefully set on fire.
The vacant structure sustained smoke, fire and water damage, MFD said.
Total damage is estimated at $20,000.00 structure and no contents.
The cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set in the living room area.
This fire remains under investigation.
