  • Van stolen from UofM Holiday Inn, police say

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a man they said stole a car from the hotel on the University of Memphis campus. 

    According to police on September 12, a company work van was taken from the 300 block on Innovations Drive. 

    If you have any information about this crime, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

