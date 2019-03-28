0 Vandal leaves Baptist Hospital employee's car sitting on tree stumps in parking garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after someone vandalized a car inside the garage at Baptist East hospital.

On Tuesday, someone stripped the tires on a hospital employee’s car, leaving it on blocks.

The parking garage at Baptist East is where patients, visitors, and employees park.

An employee said she got off work and walked to her car to find it without rims and tires. The thieves left the car lifted off the ground using logs from a tree.

In the last two months, there have been five car break-ins at Baptist East Hospital.

Out of the five cars broken into, three of them also were vandalized. According to hospital officials, they are aware of the recent vandalism.

They released this statement on Wednesday:

“We are very concerned about this, and we’re working with the Memphis Police Department to find the person who did it. We have a number of cameras and license plate readers, and we have given all the video and information we have to the MPD. Unfortunately this is an issue that has affected many people in our community. We want to reassure our patients, visitors, employees and physicians that we’re doing everything we can to keep our campus safe.”

Police are looking for a 2000-2006 grey, four-door Chevy Tahoe.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle had the following:

Running boards, damage over the side rear tire, silver door guards, a GPS unit on the roof, and a flag sticker on the passenger side rear bumper.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers.

