Vandals cause $15k in damages to local golf course

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - Officers are investigating after $15,000 in damages was done to a golf course in Panola County after vandals did donuts in their vehicles on the course.
The damage was done late Saturday night or early Sunday morning at the Mallard Pointe Golf Course.
We spoke with law enforcement and course mangers regarding the damages to the grass. They say the course probably won't look normal until Spring.
“It's late enough in our growing season that this won't look right and be like it needs to be until late spring next year," said course manager Corey Ruffin.
The ruts cut deep into the grass.
The vandals are facing possible state and federal charges because the golf course sits on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property in a state park.
Course superintendent David Johnson told FOX13 the vandals left a large bottle of rum on the 4th hole as “a memento of what they did to us.”
The second and fourth holes suffered the most damage.
