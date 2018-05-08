  • Vandals spray paint threats on several schools across the Mid-South

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - School officials are cleaning up graffiti at White Station High School  and Whitehaven High School after vandals left exploitative filled remarks across the walls and doors. 

    Clean-up crews told FOX13 Overton High and Woodale High have also been vandalized. 

    FOX13 received photos of the threats from a concerned community member. 

    One reads, "You are not safe $%^#." A FOX13 crew went to the school around noon on Tuesday, and crews were working to remove the spray paint. 

    We reached out to MPD and the Shelby County School District for information, we have not heard back. 

