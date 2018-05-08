Vandals spray paint threats on White Station High School

School officials are cleaning up graffiti at White Station High School after vandals left exploitative filled remarks across the walls and doors.
FOX13 received photos of the threats from a concerned community member.
One reads, "You are not safe $%^#." A FOX13 crew went to the school around noon on Tuesday, and crews were working to remove the spray paint.
We reached out to MPD and the Shelby County School District for information, we have not heard back.
FOX13 is digging into the threats and will update you LIVE on-air with the latest information as it becomes available.
