0 Vandals target farmers in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Vandals targeted farmers in Panola County but putting spikes on the shoulders of the roads. Now farmers are getting flat tires when they travel from the fields.

FOX13 found out that this is causing the farmers a lot of money.

Kenny Bolen said someone was throwing spikes onto the shoulder of the road and into the grass. He has two tractors that were damaged by the spikes in the last two weeks.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“When you are out here trying to make a living, then something like this happens - it will upset you,” Bolen said.

He’s been trying to put plugs in the tires, but one of his tractors are still sitting on flats and need to be fixed.

“If you tire Is ruined, it could cost you $1,600 to $5,000… maybe $18,000 on a big combine tire,” Bolen said.

He knows two other farmers who have run over spikes, his nephew’s tractor was also damaged by the spikes.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department said the spikes have been damaging tractors in the western part of the county near Highway 6 and Dummy Line Road.

Four tractors and one service truck have been damaged so far.

If you have any information on this case, call the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.