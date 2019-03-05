Vatican: Pope Francis named new Bishop for Memphis Catholic Diocese

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple sources have confirmed that Pope Francis has named a new bishop for the Memphis Catholic Diocese.
According to the Vatican, Bishop David P. Talley, 68, has been chosen to lead Memphis.
Bishop Talley also tweeted the following statement regarding the new position.
This my column for the Church Today’s March edition. It speaks about today’s appointment by the Holy Father, naming me the Bishop of Memphis— Bishop David Talley (@BishopDavidT) March 5, 2019
According to the Vatican, Bishop Talley was ordained as a priest in June 1989 in Atlanta.
He was also appointed as coadjutor bishop in Alexandria, Louisiana in September 2016 and was appointed as ordinary in February 2017.
Bishop Talley is also bilingual, speaking English and Spanish.
About four months ago, Pope Francis asked former Bishop Martin D. Holley to step down.
