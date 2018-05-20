  • Vehicle flips over on Walnut Grove, man critically injured

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following an accident Sunday afternoon. 

    According to MPD, a man was driving on Walnut Grove at Farm Road when his car overturned. The man's vehicle flipped over and blocked Walnut Grove in the westbound lane. 

    The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition following the crash. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, this is an ongoing investigation. 

    Check back for updates as we learn more. 

