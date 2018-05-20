Vehicle flips over on Walnut Grove, man critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following an accident Sunday afternoon.
According to MPD, a man was driving on Walnut Grove at Farm Road when his car overturned. The man's vehicle flipped over and blocked Walnut Grove in the westbound lane.
Appling Farms Officers are working a critical accident westbound Walnut Grove at Farm Road. 1 vehicle flipped and is in the middle of Walnut Grove. 1 male was transported in critical condition to ROH. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 20, 2018
The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition following the crash.
According to the Memphis Police Department, this is an ongoing investigation.
Check back for updates as we learn more.
