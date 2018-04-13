  • Vehicle overturned in two-car crash in Millington

    Updated:

    Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned vehicle at Highway 51 near Fite Road in Millington.

    A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told FOX13 there are injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown, but we are told no ambulances have been called.

    Two vehicles were involved in the accident. One of them overturned in the median.

    Check back for updates.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vehicle overturned in two-car crash in Millington

  • Headline Goes Here

    Was Mid-South auto club targeted by tow truck company for quick money grab?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community seeking answers after three inmates escape from Millington prison camp