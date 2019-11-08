0 Verdict reached in Zodiac Park murder trial

HORN LAKE, Miss. - UPDATE: A verdict was reached Friday in the Zodiac Park murder trial.

Marcus Malone was found guilty of 26 separate crimes, including killing 16-year-old Alana Tello.

The counts against Malone included second degree murder, aggravated assault, and employing a firearm with attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

All bonds have been revoked. His sentencing will be in January.

The trial for the man who allegedly shot and killed a Horn Lake, Mississippi teen in 2016 started Tuesday.

Marcus Malone, 21, allegedly shot and killed Alana Tello in November 2016 when two groups of teens gathered in Zodiac Park near E. Holmes Road and Tchulahoma Road in Whitehaven.

Trial Day 1 – Tuesday, the court heard from a shooting victim, two MPD officers; a medical examiner and a TBI agent.

The jury also heard from Jakayle Daniels, 23, who the defense said four witnesses will testify was the shooter, not Marcus Malone.

But in court on Tuesday Daniels said that he saw Malone fire the gun. "I saw him do it. I saw him shoot," said Daniels.

Trial Day 2 – Wednesday one MPD officer testified along with young men and women who were at the park the night of the shooting.

One young woman, Victoria Chattam, gave an emotional recount of the night and said she tried to stop Alana Tello's bleeding.

"Alana was on the ground. I tried covering her bullet wounds. She was losing too much blood," said Chattam.

FOX13 learned that there were multiple fights going on, multiple weapons on the scene…from an envelope opener to a taser, to a gun…and witness stories seem to be changing over time.

One witness said, "I didn't expect it to go that far. The killing... I had no idea about that part."

More than a dozen witnesses took the stand and some changed their testimonies that they gave more than three years ago.

At the time, many of the witnesses were juveniles, and they were young and afraid of what was going to happen. So, now some say they lied to the police.

Several others said despite the fact that they were told they needed to be sure, they chose Jakayle Daniels as the suspect out of a photo lineup, simply because he was there.

Another witness said, "honestly I was in shock. I had witnessed a good friend dying and that was one of the people I recognized nd looked at, so he was involved. He was there. So how was I supposed to know he wasn't the one who shot her? They were all wearing masks."

Trial Day 3 – Thursday, the jury heard from one witness, Matthew Turner, and suspect Marcus Malone.

Turner was shot multiple times at Zodiac Park in 2016 and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Marcus Malone took the stand to explain that he will not be testifying.

He said the reason why is, "I don't think that's necessary because I didn't fire any shots."

Marcus Malone was originally charged with 26 felony count.

Thursday Malone was acquitted today on 12 felony accounts, and now the jury is deliberating the rest of the charges.

Prosecutors said the jurors could return those verdicts at any minute or go well into tomorrow.

We will continue to share updates on this trial as we get them.

