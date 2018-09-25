Verizon Wireless customers experience massive outage across the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you have services with Verizon Wireless, you've probably been impacted by this outage.
An outage map shows Verizon customers across the country are having cell service issues.
Customers are tweeting @VerizonSupport asking for help.
@VerizonSupport what's up with this massive outage? pic.twitter.com/HaC29hZoeh— Donna Echols (@TheDonnaEchols) September 25, 2018
The company is responding by giving their sincerest apology on Twitter. "It is unusually busy today but someone will be with you shortly."
Verizon Wireless customers can report outages here.
This is a developing story, FOX13 will keep you updated once additional information is available.
