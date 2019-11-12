0 Veteran becomes therapist after struggling with PTSD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One out of every four veterans suffering from PTSD is also struggling with substance abuse, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

“A lot of them come back wounded, not just wounded physically but emotionally and mentally as well,” said ShaSheila King, Army veterans.

King is one of the thousands of veterans who came home from war with invisible battle scars. She said it took her about ten years before she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It was hard for me because mine came from military service and relational issues so it was very difficult for me to grasp a new understanding and a new definition of what it really was, instead of shell shock or battle fatigue, I was experiencing those intertwined as one,” said King.

U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs said about 27% of veterans in VA care diagnosed with PTSD also have substance use disorder.

In 2007, King decided to turn her pain into profession and become a therapist. She’s been a licensed therapist for six years and has worked with veterans at two VA medical centers in the Mid-South.

“It’s a special skill to able to put your emotions, and your feelings and your struggles and your pain in your back pocket and be present for others,” said King. “Once they find that out, it’s a new level of respect, it’s a new level of rapport, a new level of trust and it’s a new therapeutic bond that is formed once they realize that I, too, am a veteran and I, too, struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Now she works at Turning Point where about five to seven percent of their patients are veterans.

“It’s a powerful feeling to know that I have that responsibility in my hands to be able to help free them of some of those struggles, some of those burdens some of the pain that they haven’t been able to release elsewhere,” said King.

Right now, Turning Point doesn’t have any patients who are veterans, but they are available to whoever needs help. Turning Point’s 24/7 helpline is 1-888-614-2251 or you can visit their website at TurningPointTreatment.org.

