0 Victim alleges 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Southaven neighborhood invaded his home

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - One of the victims of a Southaven home invasion is sharing his side of the story.

He said the 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed was robbing him when the shooting happened.

This morning, police announced that three people are in custody in connection to that home invasion.

The victim, who did not want to go on camera said he thinks he was set up.

He told FOX13 he was at his home with a few other friends when a group kicked in his door around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said one person held a gun to his face as the others looked through the house.

The victim said at one point, 14-year-old Chris Cooper noticed the victim had a gun in his pocket and Cooper wrestled it away—that’s when a victim’s friend came into the room and shot Cooper.

The teen and other suspected robbers ran out, but Cooper collapsed in the middle of the street near Surrey Land and Tuscany Way.

He died from his injury.

One of the other suspects, Joshua Fletcher, was charged with capital murder and home invasion.

Family members said Fletcher is also Cooper’s half-brother.

The other suspect, Justin Williams, is facing the same charges as Fletcher. Ashley Lutts is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

FOX13 spoke with a family friend who said Cooper used to be a sweet kid but ended up hanging out with the wrong crowd.

“He wanted to impress people but he went about it the wrong way, but now look at it, because he’s not here anymore,” a family friend said.

FOX13 reached out to police about this but they didn’t want to comment on the ongoing investigation.

