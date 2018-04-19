Victim assaulted and burned, police looking for evidence at Memphis gas station

A person was attacked and burned in southeast Memphis early Thursday morning.
Around 4 a.m., police went into the Marathon gas station at East Shelby Drive and Getwell Road in search of surveillance video. The clerk told FOX13 they were looking for evidence because a victim had been burned.
The clerk told FOX13 the victim was apparently assaulted and burned, but it's unclear how the gas station is actually connected to the attack.
Police are actively searching for the suspect.
FOX13’s Tom Dees is working to learn what led to the attack. Watch LIVE reports every hour on Good Morning Memphis.
