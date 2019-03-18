Victim burglarized by man he has known for 15 years, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after they said he stole a car and video games from someone who he let stay on his couch, detectives said.
The arrest affidavit said the victim’s home, which is located on the 800 block of Brower, was broken into through a window.
The suspect, who police identified as Jacob Wamble, stole a PlayStation 4 and more than a dozen games, court records said. He also took the victim’s 2005 Mercury Sable.
Wamble spent the night at the victim’s house four days before the crime and has known the victim for 15 years, police said.
Jacob Wamble was arrested and is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Theft of Property to wit Auto and Theft of Property.
