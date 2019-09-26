0 Victim carjacked, dragged by teens wants at least one to be tried as an adult

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The crime victim advocate who said she was carjacked by teens in school uniforms and dragged down the street said she wants at least one of the teenagers to be tried as an adult.

According to the Memphis Shelby County Juvenile Court, the number of charges for violent juvenile crime is up 64.2%.

The victim said this is the reason these teens need mentors. She hopes mentors will reach out to the two teens who carjacked her recently.

The 17-year-old who she wants to be tried as an adult has had several run-ins with the law. The victim has been in court hearings at least four times taking care of this case here at Juvenile court.

Gwendelyn Turner’s bruises are all covered up now after teens carjacked her and stole her red car last month. Although she got it back, she said the two teens accused of leaving her with scars need to learn a valuable lesson.

“The 13-year-old has already been sentenced, and we’re still in the process of doing the 17-year-old who was the driver and I’ve petitioned to have him tried as an adult,” she said.

The 17-year-old will face a judge again Friday.

We introduced you to Turner shortly after the incident happened in August outside her home.

“I said no please don’t do this, you don’t want to carjack my car. I’m like you’re going to get caught, you don’t want to carjack me.”

The teens were arrested shortly later. Turner said when she was heading to work that day, the teens dressed in school uniforms snuck inside her car when she took her briefcase out the trunk.

The 13 and 17-year-olds jumped inside. That’s when she grabbed the driver, but he drove off dragging her down the street.

While juvenile crimes are down, Memphis is seeing an increase in violent juvenile crime. According to the Memphis Shelby County Juvenile Court, the number of charges for violent crime increased to 463 in 2019.

That’s up compared to the year before when it was 283.

Turner had this to say to one of the teens who appeared in court recently.

“Suppose this was your mom and someone carjacked your mom or left your mom or your sister or your grandmother in the street as they left me in the street.”

The reason she’s not letting the 17-year-old get off so easy is that she said he was the driver who nearly took her life. Now, that teen is charged with aggravated assault.

“There are better decisions, there is a better way of living than to carjack, than to steal than to rob,” she said.

As far as the 13-year-old, this was that teens first offense.

Judge Dan Michael said something must be done to help juveniles charged with violent crimes.

Those charges include charges of murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated robbery.

