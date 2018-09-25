Victim clings to hood of car for a mile after hit and run

A victim hung to the hood of a car after a hit and run, police said.
The driver is now facing a slew of charges.
Crystal Caldwell is charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of the accident.
Memphis police said Caldwell hit a car in the parking lot of Technicolor on Southridge Boulevard and tried to drive off.
The owner of the car saw it and tried to stop Caldwell with her car.
When that didn't work, she got out of the car and stood in front.
Police say when Caldwell drove off, the victim jumped on the hood and held on until Caldwell stopped at a gas station.
It was a little more than a mile away. According to court records, Caldwell admitted to the crime.
