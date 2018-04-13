0 Victim cooperation a huge barrier to arresting and prosecuting domestic violence abusers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On average the MPD responds to more than 4,000 domestic violence calls every single month, but more than 90% of those calls don’t end in arrests.

Our FOX13 cameras caught the aftermath of abuse on Lamar Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

A man punched, grabbed, and assaulted a woman in broad daylight.

When MPD officers arrived, 38 minutes after the first 911 call, the victim refused to admit she was beaten and would not cooperate. The suspect scurried away before officers could question or detain him.

“I'm not surprised that she did not want to name him,” said Deborah Clubb, Executive Director of Memphis Area Women’s Council.

Clubb is an advocate for domestic violence victims and works to help women escape the cycle of abuse.

If you are in a domestic violence situation, you can get help with orders of protection, temporary housing, and other resources: memphiswomen.org, familysafetycenter.org, or crimevictimscenter.shlebycountytn.gov

“We really don't know anything about why she may have been afraid it to protect herself in that relationship,” said Clubb, referencing the victim on Lamar.

Clubb said often times an abuser is manipulating or threatening their victim.

“It's hard to imagine how many different ways he may hold some control over her. He may know where her children are if she doesn't do ask ‘x’ or ‘y’ on the street,” said Clubb.

FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw requested the domestic violence numbers. In January of this year, an average month, the MPD responded to 3,947 calls. They made 237 arrests. In just 6% of the calls, an arrest was made.

“It gets worse than that when you get to the prosecution,” said Clubb.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office told FOX13 roughly half of all their domestic violence cases get dismissed because victims no longer want to move forward.

“This is why people who work in this field be their heads against the wall and get really burned out. And that's from the police right on through to advocates and prosecutors,” said Clubb.

Deborah said more support systems are needed, and victims need to feel confident they can leave.

There’s no easy solution though, and police can only make so many arrests. It is up to victims to leave abusive situations, and seek help.

“If the love they are in hurts them, leave it.

