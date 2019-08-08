Victim fighting for life after shooting in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis.
Police were called to the scene near 3rd Street and Adams around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman dead after inmate escapes Tennessee state prison; TBI investigating
- Former UofM football player suing school for mishandling 2017 rape allegation against him
- Who is Curtis Watson: Escaped inmate accused of killing state employee at West Tennessee prison
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers said two people, who knew each other, were fighting about something when one of them was shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}