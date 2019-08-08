  • Victim fighting for life after shooting in Downtown Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis. 

    Police were called to the scene near 3rd Street and Adams around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Officers said two people, who knew each other, were fighting about something when one of them was shot. 

    The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories