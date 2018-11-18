CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Police have released the name of the person who was killed during an overnight shooting in the Mid-South.
Four people were shot and one man was killed at a party in Mississippi early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:20 a.m.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened at Bee Cee's, which is an event hall/restaurant located on DeSoto Ave Exd. in Clarksdale.
Four people were shot on the scene, one man later died from injuries.
Clarksdale police identified that man as Demarcus Partee, 27.
One person has been detained in relation to the shooting.
No other details were made available at this time.
