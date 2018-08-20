0 Victim identified after being shot and killed in Frayser while cutting mother's grass, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: 2:21 P.M. Investigators have identified the man shot and killed as John Hizer, 49.

John Hizer 49, has been positively identified as the victim. https://t.co/VswTg4TbBH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 20, 2018

A man was gunned down Sunday afternoon in a Frayser neighborhood.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 3400 block of Madewell around 3:14 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed a man had been shot.

Police 🚔 on the scene where someone shot a man in a Frayser neighborhood. Detectives just pulling up. pic.twitter.com/BrE93xhIbj — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) August 19, 2018

MPD confirms to FOX13, the man was shot and killed. He died on the scene from this shooting.

Family members on the scene told FOX13, someone shot the victim in the head while he locked up his mother’s home. He and another man were cutting the grass.

A neighbor who lived close to the scene told FOX13 they heard the gunshots.

Learning more about the homicide from the family of the man who died. Family told me someone shot the victim in the head while he locked up his mother’s home. He and another man were cutting the grass. pic.twitter.com/QjY64i85L3 — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) August 19, 2018

“We heard the shots pow, pow, pow we got up against the back of the house in case there were more shots and after that we set back down. We heard the ambulance. We went out front and walked down there and saw his body,” the neighbor said, who didn't want to be identified for safety concerns.

No suspect info was given at this time, and this is an ongoing homicide investigation, according to MPD.

At 3:14 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 3482 Madewell. An unresponsive adult male was located suffering from a gsw. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No suspect info was given. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 19, 2018

If you have any information concerning this latest homicide in the City of Memphis, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Memphis Police 🚔 now investigating a homicide in the 3400 block of Madewell in Frayser. Detectives are expanding the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/AalBBsTRmd — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) August 19, 2018

