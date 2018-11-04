Victim identified after being shot and killed, then crashing car into Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 11/4: The victim has been identified as Eliceo Meindez, 33.
No suspect information has been given at the time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
A person is dead after being shot and crashing a car into a home, according to the Memphis Police Department.
MPD told FOX13 officers responded to a crash in the 2800 block of Emmet Street in Fox Meadows around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
Memphis police said the driver was shot and then crashed into the home. Police found the driver unresponsive. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD.
So far, police have not released any suspect information.
