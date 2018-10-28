Victim identified after deadly hit and run in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is dead after a hit and run near North Memphis.
Officers responded to the scene at 4:03 Sunday morning on Vollintine and Willett.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Federal judge rules Memphis police violated ‘consent decree’ by spying on political protesters
- 11-year-old killed after being thrown from SUV during crash
- Memphis pastor preached on Facebook live at the time he was set to be in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators have identified the man killed as Vincent Bins, 53.
No driver or vehicle information is available at this time.
If you have any information on the driver responsible for the hit and run, please call MPD at 901-528-CASH.
At 4:03 a.m. MPD responded to a fatal hit and run at Vollintine and Willett. The male victim has been positively identified as 53-year-old Vincent Bins.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 28, 2018
Call 901- 528-CASH with any tips.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}