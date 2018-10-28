  • Victim identified after deadly hit and run in North Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is dead after a hit and run near North Memphis.

    Officers responded to the scene at 4:03 Sunday morning on Vollintine and Willett.

    Investigators have identified the man killed as Vincent Bins, 53.

    No driver or vehicle information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on the driver responsible for the hit and run, please call MPD at 901-528-CASH.

