  • Victim identified after deadly shooting in Orange Mound

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead after he was found shot in Orange Mound.

    MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Cella Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead on the scene. 

    Officers have identified the victim as Justin Borta, 33.

    MPD did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.

    No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories