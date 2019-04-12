Victim identified after deadly shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead after he was found shot in Orange Mound.
MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Cella Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers have identified the victim as Justin Borta, 33.
MPD did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
UPDATE: 1515 Cella: the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/LCaMhzxrN1— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 10, 2019
