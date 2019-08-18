Victim identified after deadly shooting Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for answers after a deadly shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
Memphis Police was called to the 3300 block of Hardin around 10:42 Saturday night.
Investigators said one man was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition. The victim later died from his injuries.
Family members have identified the victim as Calvin Reed Jr. Residents told FOX13 they heard seven gunshots during the shooting.
Reed's father was notified last night after someone knocked on his door.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
