0 Victim identified after deadly shooting outside Memphis grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed outside a Memphis grocery store.

Michael Norfleet, 40, was found dead in the parking lot of 2-Star Grocery in Frayser around 9 p.m. Friday.

Officers ruled it a homicide, but they are still searching for the person responsible.

Pastor Ricky Floyd pastors the Pursuit of God Transformation Center near where the shooting happened. Floyd told FOX13 he and his wife were inside of the church when the shooting happened.

"It's not the new Frayser that is reflective of what we used to be and what we used to do. To see something like that pop up is so disheartening,” Floyd said.

According to Memphis Police records, there have been three other homicides in the Frayser area in the last three months. No word from police if any arrests have been made in the other homicides.

Floyd said he and others have worked so hard to end violence in Frayser.

"People are destroyed for a lack of knowledge. I just want to let everybody know that we have systems and measures in place that you don't have to live a life style that will lead to premature death,” Floyd said.

Detectives on the scene told FOX13 they are hoping surveillance cameras at the store caught something that will be useful to the investigation.

Police have not released any information about the shooter. Police detectives are asking if you have any information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

