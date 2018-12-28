  • Victim identified following deadly crash near Shelby County school

    Updated:

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - UPDATE 12/27/18 

    SCSO has identified the man killed in the crash as Jeremy Johnson, 34, of Memphis. 

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    ------------------

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    One person was killed and four others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County. 

    Deputies said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Houston Levee near Briarcrest Christian School in Eads, Tenn.

    Two vehicles were involved in the accident, according to deputies. 

    One of the people hurt in the accident was pronounced dead at the scene. That victim has not yet been identified. 

    Four others were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

    According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the road surrounding the accident is closed as crews work to clear the area. 

    The details surrounding the crash are still unclear. 

    Deputies are investigating what caused the crash. 

