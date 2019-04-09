Victim identified, gunman on the run after deadly shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The gunman who shot and killed a man at a Memphis apartment complex is still on the run.
Family identified the victim as Brandon Baines.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Deerfield at the Deerfield Apartments.
Witnesses who live nearby told FOX13 they heard two to three shots and then sirens from emergency vehicles.
Baines was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died.
Investigators said Baines knew the suspected shooter, but police have not released any information regarding that person’s identity or description.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
