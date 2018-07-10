Victim identified in deadly crash involving motorcycle in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday.
According to police, the accident happened at Goodman Road and Tchulahoma Road in Southaven, Miss. around 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: Motorcyclist killed in Southaven crash
The person riding the motorcycle was killed in the crash, investigators said. Emergency responders declared that victim dead on scene.
The victim was identified as Steven Heath, 38, from Horn Lake.
According to a release from police, Heath was a captain at the Walls Fire Department.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The incident is still under investigation by police.
