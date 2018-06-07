Victim identified in deadly Mississippi semi-truck crash

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - One person was killed and another was hurt in a massive car crash involving a semi-truck and pick-up truck in Mississippi Thursday morning.
According to police, the accident happened on Highway 302 and Cayce Road near Olive Branch and Holly Springs in Marshall County around 9 a.m.
The driver of the semi-truck was injured and transported to the hospital. The driver of the pick-up truck was killed instantly, police said.
The Marshall County coroner was called to the scene. The victim was identified as Brooks Brownlee, who Marshall County officials said was driving a truck filled with strawberries to Red Banks.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson, Brownlee was a family man, and everyone in the community knew him.
He had a family farm, Brownlee Farms, and was transporting goods at the time of the crash.
Brownlee Farms said on their Facebook page that the farm would be closed until further notice due to the family tragedy.
It is unclear what led to the crash.
