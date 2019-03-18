Victim identified in deadly Shelby County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One man has been pronounced dead and another was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Memphis neighborhood.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting and stabbing in the 7100 block of Peppermill Drive.
Jamarquis Hamilton, 29, was shot and pronounced dead on the scene, according to SCSO.
A second man was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition with a stab wound.
